Riding for Hospice nearing completion

In April, Tom Bell left Collingwood for a bike trip that he knew would change him, but he hoped that it would help others as well.

Bell, 65, has had more than one bicycle adventure. Since 2012, he has cycled across Tuscany, Vietnam, Cuba, New Zealand and from Toronto to St. John’s in Canada.

His latest challenge is probably his most intense, cycling the length of South America hoping to raise funds and awareness for Hospice Georgian Triangle.

“My aim with this trip is to raise awareness and drive donations to hospice,” Bell said before he left in April. “Many people don’t realize that hospice only receives 50% of their funding from our North Simcoe-Muskoka Local Health Integration Network, so anything I can do to help them is my goal.”

Bell is a long-time volunteer and supporter of Hospice Georgian Triangle, said being at hospice as a volunteer inspired him to take on the tour.

“I am inspired by the compassion and support Hospice Georgian Triangle provides to individuals, families and the bereaved in this community,” said Bell. “This is my way of giving back to both hospice and to my community.”

The trip began in Columbia and the 13,500 km challenge was planned to be completed in nine stages through six countries. The plan included 128 riding days with 38 rest days.

Riding through Chile the tour started in Cartagena, Colombia; up and down the Andes “a few times,” as he puts it; he has cycled through Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and, soon, Argentina.

He is averaging approximately 108 kmh a day, with his longest run being 158 km.

Highlights of the trip include biking across the Bolivian Salt Flats, visited Lake Titicaca and Machu Picchu as well as some of the grand cities like Bogota, Quito, Lima, La Paz, Santiago. Bell will be cycling through the Patagonia region of southern Chile and Argentina, and will finishing in Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego on the shores of the Drake Passage.

Along the way he has passed through 10 UNESCO World Heritage sites, a dozen National Parks and numerous other areas of historical and archeological interest.

Bell’s plan was to raise $20,000 for hospice and he’s 80% of the way there, having raised more than $16,000 through the first seven stages of this journey.

You can follow Bell on his trip at facebook.com/RideForHospiceCare. He will finish his tour Dec. 21 and expects to be back in Collingwood Dec. 24.