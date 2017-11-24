Siskins have the cure for complacency

STAYNER — Halfway through the regular season the Stayner Siskins are having their best year ever.

“It’s the best run they’ve had in franchise history,” said head coach Dave Steele.

With a 21-0 record this season in the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL), the squad has defeated every other team in the Carruthers North Division as well as an out-of-division team.

Last year, the Siskins closed out the regular season with 26 straight wins, meaning they’re carrying a cumulative regular season undefeated streak of 47 games.

The Siskins are now the only team in PJHL to remain undefeated.

The Glanbrook Rangers, which also had a perfect record, are now 19-1 having lost the Nov. 15 game to the Grimsby Peak Kings 8-5.

Steele wants the team to retain its winning ways and is looking for ways to keep the team sharp.

“There is inherit problems with being undefeated. There is not a lot of adversity. Often teams need adversity in order to understand how to overcome it and get better,” he said.

However the team is finding creative ways to create it.

“One line is challenging another line and one goalie is challenging the other goalie in being better at what they are doing. We are creating our own adversity within the team to help to continue to motivate and get better,” he explained.

Individually, Siskins assistant captain Ben Hughes, 21, is leading the PJHL in points and assists with 57 (21G, 36A).

“He’s very talented and very skilled and has a great disposition. He’s a great leader and is filling every role as he’s been expected to,” said Steele.

Tied for first place, with 57 points, is Ryan Casselman of the Napanee Raiders, followed by Ryan Young of the Alliston Hornets with 52 points, Drake Board of the Hornets with 52 points and J.D. Falconer of the Siskins with 48 points (29G, 19A).

Falconer, of Barrie, is leading the PJHL with 29 goals, four ahead of No. 2 goal scorer Klayton Hoelscher of Mount Forest Patriots with 25 goals and Drake Board of the Alliston Hornets with 24 goals.

Creemore native, Jordan Taylor is also in the top 10 in points with 39 (16G, 23A).

But the team is not without its injuries.

Forward Joey Visconti has been out for more than a month with a serious illness. He is expected to return next week.

The team’s 16-year-old, Eric Lalonde, of Collingwood, has been out after suffering a series of minor injuries but is also expected to return next week.

“It makes us a lot better to have those two guys back in the line-up,” Steele said.

That being said, the team has open cards for offence and defence positions.

“Our goalies are set.”

No. 1 goalie Marcus Semiao, of Bradford, is second in the PJHL for wins with 13, with a goals against average of 1.92. Riley Maskell of Grimsby Peach Kings has two more wins but has played five more games and has a goals against average of 2.40.

Siskins rookie goal Zach Levac, of Barrie, has eight wins this year in his eight games and has a 2.11 goals against average.

Attendance at the Siskins games is up as 404 people paid admission to Thursday night’s game.

“Our fan base is coming up which is nice.”

Last Thursday night the Siskins beat the Penetang Kings 7-1. Will Redick, of Wasaga Beach, scored the Kings lone goal in the second period.

Siskins goals came from Jarrett Baker, Cameron Knowles, Jordan Taylor, Austin Fischer, Ben Hughes for two and Kevin Boyd. Hughes second goal and Boyd’s goals were both short-handed points in the third period.

The Creemore Arena was the site of Saturday night’s Siskins and Caledon Golden Hawks game.

The Siskins outshot the Hawks 48 to 25 in the Siskins 6-2 winning match up.

J.D. Falconer scored a hat trick with the only two goals in the first period followed by another in the second. His second first period goal was scored on a penalty shot and assisted by Ben Hughes.

Hughes put one past the net on a power play in the second period for a two-point night.

Siskins Captain Lucas Jeffery scored two goals in the second period, one on a power play.

Caledon scored late in the second period with a short-handed goal from Matthew Drumonde. On a third period power play Everett Flewelling scored the period’s single.

Going into the second half of the season, The Siskins will be playing the Orillia Terriers Thursday night in Stayner at 8:10 p.m.; the Penetang Kings Friday night in Penetanguishene at 8 p.m.; and the Terriers on Sunday in Orillia at 4:25 p.m.

Tickets are an affordable $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. Come on out and support local junior hockey.

