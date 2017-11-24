Youth Centre opens with innovative programming

COLLINGWOOD — Most people think that youth centres are just places for teens to hang out, maybe play a little ping-pong and stay warm.

That’s not exactly what you are going to see at the newly opened Collingwood Youth Centre.

Amidst a grand opening, people visiting got to see what happens when a community and community groups come up with a new way of doing things.

There are ping pong tables, but there are also sound rooms, a tech lab with computers systems set up to help with everything from coding to video editing, programs on creative arts, financial literacy and more.

There are more than 17 local organizations contributing to the programming.

Martin Oosterveld of the South Georgian Bay Rotary Club led the audience through the early history of how the centre came to be.

“When I moved to Collingwood there was an old gas station here, and it was a great relief when the Smith family took it over because they saw an opportunity and a void at that time in serving the youth of Collingwood,” said Oosterveld. “Ray, Wyn and family have agreed to lease this building to us for 10 bucks a year plus HST and that gave us a building, a place to start from. Our Rotary club saw an opportunity, so we have a 10-year lease was a renewal clause. So we took over an organization called Collingwood Youth Centre Inc. to hold the lease and we have a board.”

The next thing was to get the Town of Collingwood on board, says Oosterveld but the payoff was when Jeremy Rhodes of Elephant Thoughts came with a plan.

“This is an interesting project. In the 11 months that Elephant Thoughts has been involved in this and it has been driving us. Not just in building a youth centre but everything else that was built at the same time,” said Rhodes. “So I said why don’t you let the non-profits in town run this place and use it and let them deliver their mandates and deliver their programs at the same time as building the youth centre that everyone wants and collectively and we will become the caretakers and managers of this place.”

Since the centre opened its doors in October, more than 300 youth, from Grades 8 to 12 have visited the programs. On average there are about 30 kids a day making use of the equipment or taking part in the programs.

“The new Collingwood Youth Centre is focused on helping the community’s youth, especially Grades 8-12, build employable skills, learn about potential employers and connect with relevant support services,” said Martin Rydlo, director of marketing and business development.

“We celebrate the opening of a wonderful facility with a great team, we have accomplished a great deal so far, we have our doors open for more hours in a week than any other youth centre in this area, we are very proud of that,” said Oosterveld. “We have just started our programming but I predict that in a couple of years you will see this as one of the leading youth centres.”

