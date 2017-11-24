Collingwood's new utility owner introduced

COLLINGWOOD – It’s taken almost two years but details on the sale of Collingwood’s share of Collus/PowerStream (now Alectra) were announced Thursday evening at a public meeting.

About 30 people sat in the meeting room at Collingwood Public Library as Mark Rodger, lawyer with Borden Ladner Gervais LLP and Steve Stanley; vice-president with EPCOR services talked about the sale and introduced the utility to the town.

“This has been almost two years in the making. When we got the offers from Alectra and EPCOR there was quite a bit of difference in the purchase price and their terms, when these sales happen it is not always just about price, but other terms as well,” said Rodgers. “Your council was able to achieve one of the highest purchase premiums that we have seen in Ontario today, the town will receive between $12.5 -$13M and that is a significant difference for 50%, it compares to $8M for the same amount of shares in 2012.”

Other terms included EPCOR leasing the Collus/PowerStream facilities for up to 25 years or construct a new centre after 10 years. There is a two-year job/location guarantee for existing employees with contracts, collective agreements, benefits and pension staying in place.

In essence, the town purchased the Alectra shares and therefore approximately half of the $25M total share purchase price goes to Alectra.

After the purchase closes following agreement from the Ontario Energy Board, the town is also in line for $150,000 going to the Waterfront Master Plan and another $200,000 towards transactions costs.

For EPCOR this is the first purchase of an electrical utility in Ontario, they have recently taken over a natural gas facility in southern Ontario. However the 126 year-old utility which is municipally owned in Edmonton, Alberta has operations throughout three other provinces and water utilities in three American states.

Two members of the public spoke out about the sale one about the profitability of the sale for EPCOR and the second protesting that the sale just feeds Edmonton’s coffers.

“I think first of all you have to look at return for our taxpayers we have increased the return of the second half of the return of this utility, so this is $4.5M that goes into our reserves and to used in this community, I understand that you can only sell and asset once and you have to use the money wisely and we will do that,” responded deputy mayor Brian Saunderson. “Secondly I think in EPCOR we found an exceptional partner, they are going to stay here, this will be their launching pad for their Ontario operations, they have committed to staying here for at least 25 years to continuing and growing employment. So I see this as a strategic move by the community to make sure that jobs move forward in our sector are hear.”

“Over the five years with Alectra we received dividends for only two years and that works out to be a dividend of only 2% that’s not a good return. That’s not to blame our partner, but a 50% relationship is very problematic. There are other partnerships in this sector were the return is 10-20% on average,” Saunderson added. “So we lost control and in my opinion we were trying to make the best of bad situation, so by putting this proposal together we put ourselves in control of our destiny in respect to the sale of the second half.”

A video of the presentation can be viewed on the town website and comments or questions can be email to clerk@collingwood.ca.

