RIDE kickoff in Collingwood today

COLLINGWOOD – The RIDE program hadn’t even set up before OPP stopped an impaired driver on highway 26 before 9 a.m. Friday morning.

“One of our officers stopped a car this morning on Highway 26 and that driver ended up with a three day warning, and that was at 9 o’clock in the morning,” said OPP’s Peter Leon as a long line of cars and trucks lined up in both directions on Pretty River Parkway Friday morning. “ That’s just proof that we do RIDE day and night, people are out drinking and driving at all hours of the day or night. That’s why you can expect to see us doing this at this time of day.”

So far this year, 37 people have died in collisions linked to an alcohol or drug-impaired driver, 19 of whom were innocent victims. 2017 marks the fourth consecutive year to see a higher number of innocent people killed than impaired drivers who caused the collision.

“Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP started their RIDE kick off this morning (Friday). We just want to remind the public that our officers will be out on the roads at all hours of the day, not just through the Festive RIDE period but throughout all of the year for impaired drivers,” said Collingwood OPP detachment commander Mary Shannon.

“We have found that not only, traditionally we used to do only evening events but now we are finding impaired drivers at all hours of the day.”

“This is a growing concern for us so with the holiday season upon we want to make sure that people are making the right choices. There are lots of opportunities available for making the right choices if you have been drinking, at the end of the day it comes down to safety of all people on the roads,” adds Leon. “Traditionally the RIDE program begins in the last week of November and continues to January 2, so you can expect to see an increased presence.”

“This is absolutely a preventable incident, people make a conscious decision to get behind the wheel if they have consumed alcohol, no amount is safe and it is easy to make a plan if you now that you are going to drink, so we are encouraging everyone to make a plan, call a taxi, or UBER or call a friend, just don’t get behind the wheel and drive.” Shannon said.