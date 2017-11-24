Telling the story behind the faces

COLLINGWOOD —For a project that started three years ago for its artistic merit, Leah DenBok’s journey capturing in the faces of the homeless has led her to places she never expected.

A 17-year-old Grade 12 student at Collingwood Collegiate Institute, her journey has taken her from the streets of some of Canada’s largest municipal areas to sharing the stage with Prince Harry at the recent WE Day in Toronto.

DenBok began taking the photos in 2014 because she knew the faces of her subjects told a story, but with one book published and a second on the way, she finds that the faces are telling her a story too, one now all to familiar.

“People often ask is there a lot of homelessness in the town where you live, is that why you are doing this. They are often quite surprised when I say that we have homelessness in Collingwood but it is hidden. I explain that I see it in the city and I have seen it my whole life,” said Leah. “I constantly find myself thinking about the people that we have met or even far into the future about how things that we talked about turned out, its pretty hard to know, but you just hope, often it doesn’t turn out positively.”

It hasn’t been easy on Leah or her father, who goes with her on every shoot. He goes to give his daughter a bit of protection, as well as to engage with the people when Leah is taking their photos, recording the stories that they tell him.

“It has been really challenging on Leah as well, we have run into this woman three or four times since we took the photo that became the cover of the first book,” Tim DenBok recalled.

“When we first met her she told us that she was inline for transitional housing with her own room and a bathroom but we have seen her three or four times since and apparently it isn’t working out,” he continued. “The last time that we saw her, she and her boyfriend were sleeping on a broken cardboard right beside where we were doing another photo-shoot. It was at Yonge and Dundas and people were walking around her, at one point she woke up and looked around, although she is in her 20s she looked like she was about 80. She looked very bad, and I remember thinking I’m not sure that she is even going to make it through the winter.

“It just that they are all so different, they really are pleasant people to talk to. That was a surprise to us; we really didn’t expect that. These are people who had been beaten down in life and a lot of them had nothing but the shirt on their back, so they have a lot of pleasant qualities, they are very humble and gratitude for anything that we can do for them,” said Tim. “It helps too, with me talking to them and asking questions, it helps them to relax and often it takes about 5 or 10 minutes, which gives Leah more opportunity to take pictures. It’s quite surprising when they open up.”

Her efforts have brought recognition and then some. What started of as a slide show of images on YouTube has grown into a book, Nowhere to Call Home, Photographs and Stories of the Homeless Volume One. Volume Two is in production and Three is in the planning stages.

In the past year, her work has been featured in two Art Walks, one in Collingwood and the other in Hamilton. She has been profiled on the CBC shared the stage with such dignitaries as the president of the United Nations and Prince Harry at the Air Canada Centre for the WE Day and WE family events where she spoke to 40,000 people.

She has been invited to attend the ARTWALK NY as the special guest of the organizer David Giffen. Lastly, a couple of months ago, she received an invitation to participate in the Women of the World Festival 2018 in Australia.

A year ago in an interview with the Enterprise-Bulletin, Leah tried to explain what compelled her to direct her lens to people that most people don’t see.

“When my mother was four-years-old, she was saved by Mother Teresa when she was found wandering the streets in Calcutta when she was taken to her orphanage,” says Leah. “My mother recently wrote a book and gives talks about her experiences back then.”

Her father Tim agrees. “Leah has grown up listening to stories about Mother Theresa and we have a painting of her on our walls, so Leah has heard a lot of stories about outcasts and at least sub-consciously there is a pull.”

That pull has led her to visit some of the wealthiest cities in eastern North America, Toronto, Windsor, New York, Barrie, Newmarket and Kitchener and the stories are largely consistent.

“There are five reasons that people have told us that they are out on the street, one is trying to get a place to live, a lot of places you can’t even get a room because of the prices or there just isn’t anything available, maybe the most common said Tim. “Another one is addiction, they get caught up in drugs and can’t get off them, they can’t control it and before you know it is controlling them. That’s Lucy the girl on the cover of the book. Especially with men we have found problems with family is a big reason. A lot of them are on the street because they are just not talking to their parents for whatever reason.

“Mental illness is another big one, and we talked about this when the closed down a lot of the institutions, people ended up on the streets when they should have been getting help,” he continued. “And probably the uncommon reason, but we have come across a few people, is just a tragedy that has happened in their lives, either with family or friends. We have met a few people who had a child killed and they never recovered. They had a breakdown or they turned to drugs or alcohol. We see that pattern happening all over.”

Both father and daughter are familiar with the causes of homelessness now; it doesn’t mean they don’t understand why there is more assistance available.

Leah’s work will be hanging at the Collingwood Public Library with the official opening being held Dec. 6 with a book signing at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m. a presentation by Leah about the stories behind the faces.

All proceeds from the sales of the photographs will go to Home Horizon.

“You wish that you could do more,” said Tim. “Hopefully her book helps trying to get peoples eyes open. Showing their faces, telling their stories and showing that they are just human beings like you and I.”

