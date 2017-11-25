Another home game, another listless effort.

The Barrie Colts never seemed to be in Saturday’s contest against the Oshawa Generals.

It was a rough ride for the third straight game at the Barrie Molson Centre as the Generals hammered the Colts, 7-3.

“For us at times, when we’re at home, we feel like we need to put a show on instead of just playing our game,” said Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk. “Two of these last three home games, we’ve felt like we were the Harlem Globetrotters, instead of what we really are, and that gets us in trouble.

“Tonight was a good indication of that.”

Kai Edmonds was making his first start on home ice this season, and if he had his way, the rookie would probably like to get the opening goal back.

Eric Henderson sent a pass across to Allan McShane on the far side, and the Collingwood native put a harmless-looking shot at the net.

Unfortunately for Edmonds, his stick didn’t follow him as he went across the crease, and the puck slid through his legs and in to make it 1-0 Generals.

Oshawa would double its lead on the power play.

Serron Noel got a puck to McShane in close and Edmonds was in position to turn him aside.

But the rebound came out to Jack Studnicka, and the Generals captain blasted it home to give Oshawa a 2-0 advantage.

Studnicka nearly made it 3-0 moments later, but Edmonds followed him across the crease for a great blocker save.

At the other end, Barrie had a couple of brief bursts, but nothing else to really test Oshawa goalie Cole Ceci.

Lucas Chiodo stole a puck from the Generals netminder behind the cage and passed it in front to Ben Hawerchuk, but Ceci got back into the crease in time to deny the Colt, keeping it a 2-0 Oshawa lead after one period.

Things would continue to trend in the wrong direction for Barrie in the second period.

Henderson’s low shot was turned aside, but no one picked up Noel, who banged home the rebound to increase the Oshawa lead to 3-0.

“You can look further (beyond the second chances) into their end, when we’re making blind passes to the front of the net, hoping someone is there, and suddenly, it’s a 3-on-2,” Hawerchuk said. “Guys are going one way, and now we have to get back, and we’re scrambling, and they’re having numbers going the other way.

“That happened a few times and came back to bite us tonight.”

Just 33 seconds later, Sean Allen’s point shot deflected off of Hayden McCool and changed directions, beating Edmonds to make it 4-0 Generals.

Barrie had its chances, with Sam Rhodes pulling a puck off of the boards and sending it in front for Kirill Nizhnikov.

Ceci would stay big in the net, though, and the Russian didn’t have much to shoot at.

The Colts would have to literally knock Ceci over to get a puck in the cage.

Hawerchuk was headed towards the net on the power play and wound up on top of Ceci when Riley Stillman drove the Colt onto his goaltender.

That left an opening for Alexey Lipanov, who fired home his chance, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Oshawa would regain its four-goal advantage before the period was out, though, as Domenico Commisso got a couple of whacks in front of the net before knocking the puck in to make it 5-1 Generals.

Edmonds got the hook after two periods, as Leo Lazarev took over.

“Kai was fighting it a bit and Leo wasn’t great last night, and he’s going tomorrow,” Hawerchuk said. “It’s a tough weekend, with three games in two-and-a-half days.

“It’s great sometimes to box a guy out once or twice, but the third time, it gets tough,” said Hawerchuk in reference to Edmonds’s rebound control. “He’s a young guy, and those growing pains happen in junior hockey.

“He’s been good for us and he’ll learn from this.”

Barrie’s fortunes in front of him would not change.

Kenny Huether came out of the penalty box and got a great chance that Lazarev would stop, but the rebound came back out, and two passes later, Renars Krastenbergs one-timed a shot home to increase the Generals lead to 6-1.

With Barrie killing a penalty, Matt Brassard got a clear shooting lane at the point and rifled home his first goal of the season, yanking off the proverbial monkey from his back in celebration.

The Colts would get one back when Joey Keane surprised Ceci on a shot from well out, reducing the deficit to 7-2.

A few minutes later, Zach Magwood finished off a passing play to get Barrie a third goal, but it was little consolation in a sizeable defeat.

Barrie’s next contest is Sunday afternoon in North Bay.

COLTS ON THE SCORE SHEET:

Alexey Lipanov: 1G, 2A

T.J. Fergus: 2A

Zach Magwood: 1G

Joey Keane: 1G

Ben Hawerchuk: 1A

Kai Edmonds: 21 saves

Leo Lazarev: 5 saves

Matt Brassard (Barrie native): 1G, 1A

Allan McShane (Collingwood native): 1G, 1A







